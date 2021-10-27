Valmont Industries, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valmont Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VMI. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

VMI opened at $225.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.63. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after buying an additional 345,971 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 70.0% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,633,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

