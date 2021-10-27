Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lindsay Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lindsay in a research note issued on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

LNN stock opened at $141.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.53 and a 200 day moving average of $162.41. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lindsay by 9.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Lindsay by 586.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

