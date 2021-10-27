Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Get Daseke alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. Daseke has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Daseke by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 116,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Daseke by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after buying an additional 122,651 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 321,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.