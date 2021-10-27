Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

FLWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th.

FLWS stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $532,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $601,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,989. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.