Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $415.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.
COIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $364.40.
COIN stock opened at $319.49 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In other Coinbase Global news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,137,594 shares of company stock worth $301,025,157.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 511.9% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
