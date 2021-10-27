Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $415.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $364.40.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN stock opened at $319.49 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,137,594 shares of company stock worth $301,025,157.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 511.9% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.