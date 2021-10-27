Brunswick (BC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

