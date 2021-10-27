Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Colony Bankcorp, Inc., a multibank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in south Georgia. It offers various deposits, including interest bearing demand and savings deposits, checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts. Colony Bank’s philosophy is firmly grounded in the principle that banking is about relationships, not just products and technology. “

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.60. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 31.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

