Cedar Fair (FUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Cedar Fair to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cedar Fair to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

