Cominar REIT (CUF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.79). The company had revenue of C$164.28 million during the quarter.

Cominar REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

