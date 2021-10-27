Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $181.00 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $186.24. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.40.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

