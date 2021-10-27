BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOKF. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

BOKF opened at $101.32 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,450 shares of company stock worth $3,468,560. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 198,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

