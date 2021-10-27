Brokers Offer Predictions for Trinity Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trinity Industries in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

TRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.91 on Monday. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

