Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FMAO stock opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,811,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,247,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $940,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

