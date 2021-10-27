Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,747.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,748.48 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,876.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,642.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,058,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $639,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

