First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.56

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $48.17, with a volume of 177238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $528,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 102,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 66.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 78,002 shares during the period.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

