Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.34

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.34 and last traded at $110.74, with a volume of 458376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.