Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Cut by Analyst

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

CSL has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

Shares of CSL opened at $230.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $119.68 and a twelve month high of $232.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.45 and a 200-day moving average of $195.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 701.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,271 shares of company stock valued at $29,999,092. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

