Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $159.75

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.75 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 154.50 ($2.02). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 157 ($2.05), with a volume of 30,806 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £301.90 million and a PE ratio of 785.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.16.

In other Accsys Technologies news, insider William Bickerton Rudge sold 77,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £127,160.55 ($166,136.07).

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

