NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.15

Shares of NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.15 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 44.10 ($0.58). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 4,964 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £20.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.50.

About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.