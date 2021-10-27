Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter.

EQBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $480.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 223,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

