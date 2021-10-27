Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.45

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.58 ($0.05). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 3.58 ($0.05), with a volume of 162,621 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.72 million and a P/E ratio of 35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

