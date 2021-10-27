Analysts Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to post sales of $581.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $579.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $584.20 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $686.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $570.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 1,643,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $10,786,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 141.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 210,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 142.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 196,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 88.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 329,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $570.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.93.

Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

