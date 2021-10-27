Financial Comparison: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) vs. Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

38.8% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Sino Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $17.35 million 9.15 $20.11 million $1.26 9.75 Sino Land $316.08 million 32.88 $1.24 billion N/A N/A

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Sino Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sino Land 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus target price of $12.88, suggesting a potential upside of 4.76%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Sino Land.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 40.54% 10.64% 1.32% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Sino Land on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.