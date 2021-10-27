ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) & Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Critical Comparison

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ALLETE and Xcel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALLETE 0 3 1 0 2.25 Xcel Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

ALLETE presently has a consensus target price of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.15%. Xcel Energy has a consensus target price of $72.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.28%. Given Xcel Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than ALLETE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.5% of ALLETE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ALLETE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ALLETE and Xcel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALLETE $1.17 billion 2.78 $174.20 million $3.35 18.59 Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 3.01 $1.47 billion $2.79 23.11

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ALLETE. ALLETE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ALLETE and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALLETE 12.99% 6.13% 2.73% Xcel Energy 12.28% 10.81% 2.83%

Dividends

ALLETE pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. ALLETE pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Xcel Energy pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ALLETE has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Xcel Energy has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

ALLETE has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats ALLETE on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets. The ALLETE Clean Energy segment develops, acquires, and operates clean and renewable energy projects. The U.S. Water Services segment provides integrated water management for industry by combining chemical, equipment, engineering, and service for customized solutions to reduce water and energy usage and improve efficiency. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico. In addition, this segment includes sales for resale and provides wholesale transmission service to various entities in the United States. It also includes commodity trading operations. The Regulated Natural Gas Utility segment transports, stores, and distributes natural gas primarily in portions of Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Michigan and Colorado. The All Others segment engages in steam, appliance repair services, nonutility real estate activities, processing solid waste into refuse-derived fuel and investments in rental housing projects that qualify for low-income housing tax credits. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

