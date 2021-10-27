Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGL. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a coverage pending rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of RGL stock opened at GBX 87.90 ($1.15) on Tuesday. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90. The company has a market capitalization of £453.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is 1.91%.

In other news, insider Frances Daley acquired 70,309 shares of Regional REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

