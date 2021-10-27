Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.71. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,225,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after acquiring an additional 56,481 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,456,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.