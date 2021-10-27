JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Price Target to GBX 260

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of LON:TCAP opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.10) on Tuesday. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 146.16 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 263.05 ($3.44). The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 200.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.12%. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Kath Cates bought 10,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £17,019.75 ($22,236.41). Also, insider Mark Hemsley bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £38,280 ($50,013.07). Insiders have acquired 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,975 over the last 90 days.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

