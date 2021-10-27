Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

SFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.66.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.74. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 615,557 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 366,208 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

