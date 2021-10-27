Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.57.

BE opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 450,645 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

