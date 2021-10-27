Mizuho Increases JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $95.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

JD has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $81.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64. JD.com has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

