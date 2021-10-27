Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.57.

BE opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 141.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 84,873 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

