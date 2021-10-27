BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BSIG opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 202.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

