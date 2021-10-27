Societe Generale Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renault from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renault has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.87. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

