Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $729,926 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

