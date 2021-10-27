AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANAB. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.14.

ANAB stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $849.87 million, a P/E ratio of -88.51 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

