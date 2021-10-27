Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for GasLog Partners LP Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for GasLog Partners in a report released on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

GasLog Partners stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $262.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 756,068 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.