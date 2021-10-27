Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.07 billion.
Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$93.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$171.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$78.36 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The firm has a market cap of C$62.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 16.35%.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
