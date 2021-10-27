CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) versus Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Head-To-Head Contrast

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals -236.69% -56.52% -37.49% Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CASI Pharmaceuticals and Kiromic BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 296.23%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Kiromic BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals $15.14 million 9.79 -$48.29 million ($0.43) -2.47 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million N/A N/A

Kiromic BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its products include Zevalin, Evomela, and Marqibo. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

