Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report issued on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $74.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.