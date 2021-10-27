LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) PT Raised to GBX 300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 257.14 ($3.36).

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 252.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 404.07. The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 265.40 ($3.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

