Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €42.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.60 ($57.17).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRE opened at €39.71 ($46.72) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.15.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.