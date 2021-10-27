thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €14.25 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.25 ($16.76) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.11 ($14.24).

TKA opened at €9.07 ($10.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.37. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

