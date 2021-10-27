Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $119.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Robert Half's shares outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company is benefiting from strength in Protiviti, the company’s subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services. Protiviti is currently a double-digit margin and revenue performer. Technology investments and global scale should drive long-term growth for Robert Half. Consistency in dividend payment and share buyback boost investor confidence. However, rising expenses is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. The company remains embroiled in a number of legal matters and proceedings. Robert Half operates in a highly competitive market and faces tough competition in terms of price and service reliability.”

RHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $111.80 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Robert Half International by 325.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

