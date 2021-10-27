Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.81

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$0.81. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 63,867 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.00. The company has a market cap of C$64.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$21.62 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

