$100.04 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to announce $100.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.49 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $70.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $380.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.82 million to $387.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $550.13 million, with estimates ranging from $542.09 million to $558.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSL shares. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $25.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 55.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,795 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,283,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 42,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 16.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $11,280,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

