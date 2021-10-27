Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.39. Claritas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 14,310 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF)

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bon fracture healing; osteogenesis imperfecta; osteoporosis; and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

