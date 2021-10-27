Five9 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,663 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth $3,430,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,373.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 88,552 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Five9 by 242.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 3.0% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Northland Securities raised Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial lowered Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $161.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.98 and a beta of 0.48. Five9 has a 1 year low of $130.32 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.47.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

