ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.23

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as low as $2.61. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 71,948 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.71.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by $2.03.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABIO)
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
