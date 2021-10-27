ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.23

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as low as $2.61. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 71,948 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.71.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by $2.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

