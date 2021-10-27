MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MSTR. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $734.86 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.32.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

