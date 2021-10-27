Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €31.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.80 ($36.24) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 12 month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

